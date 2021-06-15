UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 14,185 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 14,185 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 13,721 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,236,593, the federal response center said on Tuesday

"Over the past day, 14,185 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 2,223 cases (16.2 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.27 percent.

Moscow confirmed 6,805 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 6,590 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow Region with 1,135 cases, up from 1,043 the day before, and St. Petersburg with 902 new cases, up from 865 the day before.

No new cases were reported in the Chukotka autonomous region.

The response center reported 379 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 371 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 127,180.

In the same 24 hours, 8,597 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, up from 8,312 the previous day, bringing the total to 4,818,244.

