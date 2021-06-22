Russia Records 16,715 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 01:39 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Russia registered 16,715 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 17,378 the day before, taking the cumulative total to 5,350,919, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 16,715 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,455 cases (14.7 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.31 percent.

Moscow confirmed 6,555 daily infections, down from 7,584 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow Region with 1,871 cases, up from 1,811 the day before, and St. Petersburg with 1,065 infections, up from 1,046 the day before.

The response center reported 546 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 440 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 130,347.

In the same 24 hours, 11,117 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 8,361 the day before, bringing the total to 4,889,450.

