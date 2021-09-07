UrduPoint.com

Russia Records 17,425 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 01:55 PM

Russia Records 17,425 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia recorded 17,425 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, down from 17,856 cases the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,047,880, the federal response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Russia recorded 17,425 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, down from 17,856 cases the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,047,880, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 17,425 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,240 cases (7.1%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.25%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 1,187 daily infections, down from 1,463 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 880 new cases, down from 891, and St. Petersburg with 626 new cases, down from 690.

The response center reported 795 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 790 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 188,785.

In the same 24 hours, 17,243 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 14,276 the day before, bringing the total to 6,302,250.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mountain marathon at Malam Jabba on Sept 25

Mountain marathon at Malam Jabba on Sept 25

2 minutes ago
 US Plans to Organize New Evacuation Flights From K ..

US Plans to Organize New Evacuation Flights From Kabul - Blinken

3 minutes ago
 Qatari Experts Fix Most Equipment at Kabul Airport ..

Qatari Experts Fix Most Equipment at Kabul Airport - Foreign Minister

3 minutes ago
 State Department Officials 'Flat Out Lie' About He ..

State Department Officials 'Flat Out Lie' About Helping Americans in Afghanistan ..

3 minutes ago
 Netball course postponed

Netball course postponed

3 minutes ago
 Pro-, anti-Bolsonaro rallies on Brazil national da ..

Pro-, anti-Bolsonaro rallies on Brazil national day pose high risk

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.