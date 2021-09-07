Russia Records 17,425 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia recorded 17,425 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, down from 17,856 cases the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,047,880, the federal response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Russia recorded 17,425 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, down from 17,856 cases the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,047,880, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 17,425 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,240 cases (7.1%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.25%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 1,187 daily infections, down from 1,463 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 880 new cases, down from 891, and St. Petersburg with 626 new cases, down from 690.

The response center reported 795 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 790 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 188,785.

In the same 24 hours, 17,243 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 14,276 the day before, bringing the total to 6,302,250.