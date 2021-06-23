UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 17,594 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 01:44 PM

Russia Records 17,594 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 17,594 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 16,715 the day before, taking the cumulative total to 5,368,513, the federal response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Russia registered 17,594 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 16,715 the day before, taking the cumulative total to 5,368,513, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 17,594 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,770 cases (15.8 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.33 percent.

Moscow confirmed 6,534 daily infections, down from 6,555 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow Region with 2,323 cases, up from 1,871 the day before, and St. Petersburg with 1,092 infections, up from 1,065 the day before.

The response center reported 548 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 546 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 130,895.

In the same 24 hours, 12,660 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 11,117 the day before, bringing the total to 4,902,110.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan blast kills one, injures 14

16 minutes ago

Comoros President meets UAE Ambassador, discusses ..

16 minutes ago

Three illegally constructed plazas sealed

2 minutes ago

Cambodia reports record high of 587 daily COVID-19 ..

15 minutes ago

Reduction of MRL in rice crop imperative to mainta ..

15 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports two new imported COVID-19 cases

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.