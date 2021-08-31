UrduPoint.com

Russia Records 17,813 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 01:54 PM

Russia Records 17,813 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 17,813 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 18,325 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,918,965, the federal response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Russia registered 17,813 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 18,325 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,918,965, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 17,813 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,366 cases (7.7%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.26%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 1,162 daily infections, down from 1,424 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 758 cases, down from 858, and the Sverdlovsk region with 516 cases, down from 520.

The response center reported 795 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 792 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 183,224.

In the same 24 hours, 18,624 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 14,180 the day before, bringing the total to 6,181,054.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saleh Brands US 'Mini Power' After Afghanistan Wit ..

Saleh Brands US 'Mini Power' After Afghanistan Withdrawal

2 minutes ago
 PBM plans to establish more 'Panagahs' countrywide ..

PBM plans to establish more 'Panagahs' countrywide: MD PBM

2 minutes ago
 ECHR Found No Proof of Russia's Involvement in Mur ..

ECHR Found No Proof of Russia's Involvement in Murder of Human Rights Activist E ..

2 minutes ago
 Deep Cavities Found on ISS Illuminators That May E ..

Deep Cavities Found on ISS Illuminators That May Effect Tightness - Flight Direc ..

2 minutes ago
 Restoration of ancient grottoes begins in China's ..

Restoration of ancient grottoes begins in China's Gansu

8 minutes ago
 NH&MP issuing international standard driving licen ..

NH&MP issuing international standard driving licences

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.