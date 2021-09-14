Russia Records 17,837 Covid-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia recorded 17,837 new covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, down from 18,178 cases the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,176,085, the federal response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russia recorded 17,837 new covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, down from 18,178 cases the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,176,085, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 17,837 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,148 cases (6.5%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.25%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 1,609 daily infections, down from 2,022 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 839 cases, up from 805 infections, and the Moscow region with 796 cases, up from 758.

The response center reported 781 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 719 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 194,249. Moscow reported 47 deaths, the highest number, followed by St. Petersburg with 37 deaths.

In the same 24 hours, 15,907 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 12,469 the day before, bringing the total to 6,418,033.