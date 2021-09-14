UrduPoint.com

Russia Records 17,837 Covid-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 01:57 PM

Russia Records 17,837 Covid-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia recorded 17,837 new covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, down from 18,178 cases the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,176,085, the federal response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russia recorded 17,837 new covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, down from 18,178 cases the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,176,085, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 17,837 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,148 cases (6.5%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.25%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 1,609 daily infections, down from 2,022 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 839 cases, up from 805 infections, and the Moscow region with 796 cases, up from 758.

The response center reported 781 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 719 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 194,249. Moscow reported 47 deaths, the highest number, followed by St. Petersburg with 37 deaths.

In the same 24 hours, 15,907 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 12,469 the day before, bringing the total to 6,418,033.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saqlain Mushtaq is likely to be part of coaches pa ..

Saqlain Mushtaq is likely to be part of coaches panel for upcoming series

48 seconds ago
 Russia, Israel in Talks on Recognizing Sputnik V C ..

Russia, Israel in Talks on Recognizing Sputnik V COVID Vaccine - Tourism Ministe ..

8 seconds ago
 Japan May Toughen Penalty for Cyberbullying - Just ..

Japan May Toughen Penalty for Cyberbullying - Justice Minister

10 seconds ago
 UK's Johnson to Announce COVID-19 Booster Program ..

UK's Johnson to Announce COVID-19 Booster Program for Over 50s - Government

11 seconds ago
 Global oil demand to rebound next month: IEA

Global oil demand to rebound next month: IEA

1 minute ago
 Prague Court to Consider Preliminary Detention for ..

Prague Court to Consider Preliminary Detention for Russian Franchetti - Prosecut ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.