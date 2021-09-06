UrduPoint.com

Russia Records 17,856 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 01:31 PM

Russia recorded 17,856 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, down from 18,645 cases the day before, bringing cumulative total to 7,030,455, the federal response center said on Monday

"Over the past day, 17,856 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,251 cases (7%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.25%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 1,463 daily infections, down from 1,542 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 891 new cases, up from 826, and St. Petersburg with 690 new cases, down from 1,357.

The response center reported 790 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 793 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 187,990.

In the same 24 hours, 14,276 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 15,256 the day before, bringing the total to 6,285,007.

