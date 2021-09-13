UrduPoint.com

Russia Records 18,178 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 02:10 PM

Russia Records 18,178 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia recorded 18,178 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, down from 18,554 cases the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,158,248, the federal response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Russia recorded 18,178 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, down from 18,554 cases the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,158,248, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 18,178 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,366 cases (7.5%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.25%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 2,022 daily infections, up from 1,592 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 805 cases, down from 1,597, and the Moscow region with 758 cases, up from 718.

The response center reported 719 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 788 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 193,468.

In the same 24 hours, 12,469 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 14,497 the day before, bringing the total to 6,402,126.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja elected as PCB's 36th Chairman

Ramiz Raja elected as PCB's 36th Chairman

8 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler appoints Director-General of Protocol ..

Ajman Ruler appoints Director-General of Protocol and Hospitality Department

14 minutes ago
 Online sale of tickets for ODI, T20Is matches kick ..

Online sale of tickets for ODI, T20Is matches kicks off

14 minutes ago
 Vaccinated Sydney residents picnic as lockdown rul ..

Vaccinated Sydney residents picnic as lockdown rules relaxed

4 minutes ago
 Coronavirus claims 67 more lives during past 24 ho ..

Coronavirus claims 67 more lives during past 24 hours

4 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 266965 cusecs water

IRSA releases 266965 cusecs water

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.