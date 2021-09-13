Russia Records 18,178 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia recorded 18,178 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, down from 18,554 cases the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,158,248, the federal response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Russia recorded 18,178 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, down from 18,554 cases the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,158,248, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 18,178 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,366 cases (7.5%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.25%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 2,022 daily infections, up from 1,592 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 805 cases, down from 1,597, and the Moscow region with 758 cases, up from 718.

The response center reported 719 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 788 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 193,468.

In the same 24 hours, 12,469 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 14,497 the day before, bringing the total to 6,402,126.