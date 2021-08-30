Russia Records 18,325 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com

Russia registered 18,325 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 19,286 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,901,152, the federal response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Russia registered 18,325 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 19,286 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,901,152, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 18,325 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,360 cases (7.4%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.27%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 1,424 daily infections, down from 1,444 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 858 cases, down from 914, and St. Petersburg with 549 cases, down from 1,318.

The response center reported 792 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 797 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 182,429.

In the same 24 hours, 14,180 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 16,804 the day before, bringing the total to 6,162,430.

