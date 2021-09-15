Russia Records 18,841 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia recorded 18,841 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 17,837 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,194,926, the federal response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Russia recorded 18,841 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 17,837 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,194,926, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 18,841 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,391 cases (7.4%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.26%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 1,838 daily infections, up from 1,609 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 1,609 cases, up from 839, and the Moscow region with 790 cases, down from 796.

The response center reported 792 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 781 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 195,041.

In the same 24 hours, 17,039 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 15,907 the day before, bringing the total to 6,435,072.