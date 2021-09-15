UrduPoint.com

Russia Records 18,841 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 01:34 PM

Russia Records 18,841 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia recorded 18,841 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 17,837 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,194,926, the federal response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Russia recorded 18,841 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 17,837 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,194,926, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 18,841 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,391 cases (7.4%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.26%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 1,838 daily infections, up from 1,609 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 1,609 cases, up from 839, and the Moscow region with 790 cases, down from 796.

The response center reported 792 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 781 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 195,041.

In the same 24 hours, 17,039 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 15,907 the day before, bringing the total to 6,435,072.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India&#039;s top diplomat predicts new era in migr ..

India&#039;s top diplomat predicts new era in migration to GCC

11 minutes ago
 Three UN Flights With Medical Supplies to Afghanis ..

Three UN Flights With Medical Supplies to Afghanistan Carried Out Since Sunday

5 minutes ago
 EU Plans to Convene Summit on European Defense Und ..

EU Plans to Convene Summit on European Defense Under French Presidency - Von Der ..

7 minutes ago
 South Korea Successfully Test-Launched Home-Produc ..

South Korea Successfully Test-Launched Home-Produced SLBM - Reports

22 minutes ago
 Spain Court Suspends Extradition of Ex-Venezuelan ..

Spain Court Suspends Extradition of Ex-Venezuelan Intel Chief to US Until Asylum ..

22 minutes ago
 Taliban Consider Creation of Regular Armed Forces ..

Taliban Consider Creation of Regular Armed Forces in Afghanistan in Near Future ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.