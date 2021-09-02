Russia records 18,985 daily COVID-19 infections

Russia confirmed 18,985 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,956,318, the official monitoring and response center said Thursday

MOSCOW, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Russia confirmed 18,985 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,956,318, the official monitoring and response center said Thursday.

Meanwhile, the nationwide death toll grew by 798 to 184,812, while the number of recoveries increased by 18,669 to 6,218,048.

During the same period, Moscow reported 1,864 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,570,631.

Denis Protsenko, chief doctor of Russia's major coronavirus treatment hospital in Moscow, said Wednesday that with the start of the new academic year, there may be a new wave of infections in September, but as more people are getting vaccinated, the outbreak can be less severe and more manageable.

According to media reports, more than 37.3 million Russians have been fully vaccinated so far.

Russian Deputy Health Minister Viktor Fisenko said on Thursday that there are enough supplies of vaccines across the country.