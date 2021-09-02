UrduPoint.com

Russia Records 18,985 Daily COVID-19 Infections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 05:12 PM

Russia records 18,985 daily COVID-19 infections

Russia confirmed 18,985 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,956,318, the official monitoring and response center said Thursday

MOSCOW, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :-- Russia confirmed 18,985 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,956,318, the official monitoring and response center said Thursday.

Meanwhile, the nationwide death toll grew by 798 to 184,812, while the number of recoveries increased by 18,669 to 6,218,048.

During the same period, Moscow reported 1,864 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,570,631.

Denis Protsenko, chief doctor of Russia's major coronavirus treatment hospital in Moscow, said Wednesday that with the start of the new academic year, there may be a new wave of infections in September, but as more people are getting vaccinated, the outbreak can be less severe and more manageable.

According to media reports, more than 37.3 million Russians have been fully vaccinated so far.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Doctor Same May September Media Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services holds meetings to discuss ..

Emirates Health Services holds meetings to discuss 2023-2026 strategic plan

2 minutes ago
 UAE a universal model of youth empowerment: Ambass ..

UAE a universal model of youth empowerment: Ambassador to Israel

3 minutes ago
 AppGallery expands its app offering by adding Aram ..

AppGallery expands its app offering by adding Aramex Mobile App

14 minutes ago
 Angola registers over 4 bln USD in project investm ..

Angola registers over 4 bln USD in project investment since Aug. 2018

5 minutes ago
 Kyrgyz president discusses regional cooperation wi ..

Kyrgyz president discusses regional cooperation with CSTO secretary general

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.