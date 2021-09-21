UrduPoint.com

Russia Records 19,179 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 01:54 PM

Russia Records 19,179 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia recorded 19,179 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 19,744 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,313,851, the federal response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Russia recorded 19,179 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 19,744 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,313,851, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 19,179 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,351 cases (7%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.26%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 1,926 daily infections, down from 2,469 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by the Moscow region with 1,101 cases, up from 1,098, and St. Petersburg with 1,060 cases, down from 1,137.

The response center reported 812 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 778 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 199,808.

In the same 24 hours, 15,437 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 11,992 the day before, bringing the total to 6,526,111.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India to resume vaccine exports from October

India to resume vaccine exports from October

1 minute ago
 Mongolia adds 2,543 new COVID-19 cases, total exce ..

Mongolia adds 2,543 new COVID-19 cases, total exceeds 280,000

1 minute ago
 Georgia reports 662 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia reports 662 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 cases rise to 448,158 in Myanmar

COVID-19 cases rise to 448,158 in Myanmar

2 minutes ago
 Melbourne police fire to disperse violent anti-vac ..

Melbourne police fire to disperse violent anti-vaccine protest

2 minutes ago
 Singapore reports 917 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 917 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.