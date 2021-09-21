Russia Records 19,179 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia recorded 19,179 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 19,744 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,313,851, the federal response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Russia recorded 19,179 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 19,744 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,313,851, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 19,179 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,351 cases (7%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.26%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 1,926 daily infections, down from 2,469 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by the Moscow region with 1,101 cases, up from 1,098, and St. Petersburg with 1,060 cases, down from 1,137.

The response center reported 812 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 778 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 199,808.

In the same 24 hours, 15,437 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 11,992 the day before, bringing the total to 6,526,111.