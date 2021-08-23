Russia Records 19,454 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Russia registered 19,454 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, less than 20,000 new cases for the first time since late June, taking the overall tally to 6,766,541, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 19,454 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,603 cases (8.

2%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.29%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 1,458 daily infections. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow Region with 1,187 new cases, and Saint Petersburg with 691 cases.

The response center reported 776 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, raising the country's death toll to 176,820.

In the same 24 hours, 15,401 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 6,034,867.