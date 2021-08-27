Russia Records 19,509 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia registered 19,509 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 19,630 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,844,049, the federal response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Russia registered 19,509 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 19,630 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,844,049, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 19,509 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,364 cases (7%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.29%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 1,509 daily infections, down from 1,712 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,395 cases, up from 1,301, and the Moscow region with 786 cases, up from 726.

The response center reported 798 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 820 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 180,041.

In the same 24 hours, 19,217 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 19,661 the day before, bringing the total to 6,112,035.