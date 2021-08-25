Russia Records 19,536 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Russia registered 19,536 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 18,833 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,804,910, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 19,536 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,416 cases (7.2%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.29%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 1,402 daily infections, up from 1,105 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,385 cases, up from 600 the day before, and the Moscow region with 776 cases, down from 1,125.

The response center reported 809 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 794 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 178,423.

In the same 24 hours, 19,654 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 18,636 the day before, bringing the total to 6,073,157.