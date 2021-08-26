UrduPoint.com

Russia Records 19,630 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 02:03 PM

Russia Records 19,630 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 19,630 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 19,536 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,824,540, the federal response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Russia registered 19,630 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 19,536 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,824,540, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 19,630 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,446 cases (7.4%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.29%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 1,712 daily infections, up from 1,402 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,301 cases, down from 1,385 the day before, and the Moscow region with 726 cases, down from 776.

The response center reported 820 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 809 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 179,243.

In the same 24 hours, 19,661 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 19,654 the day before, bringing the total to 6,092,818.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTI utilizing state machinery for masses welfare: ..

PTI utilizing state machinery for masses welfare: Usman Dar

52 seconds ago
 South Korea Lodges Protest With Japan Over Fukushi ..

South Korea Lodges Protest With Japan Over Fukushima Water Release Plan - Report ..

54 seconds ago
 Haleem appeals SCP, NAB to take notice of mega cor ..

Haleem appeals SCP, NAB to take notice of mega corruption in Tharparkar RO Plant ..

55 seconds ago
 Samba rhythm to sound of silence: The dark art of ..

Samba rhythm to sound of silence: The dark art of goalball

57 seconds ago
 Russia to supply weapons to Afghanistan's neighbou ..

Russia to supply weapons to Afghanistan's neighbours

3 minutes ago
 Shanghai gold futures close lower

Shanghai gold futures close lower

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.