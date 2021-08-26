Russia Records 19,630 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia registered 19,630 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 19,536 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,824,540, the federal response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Russia registered 19,630 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 19,536 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,824,540, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 19,630 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,446 cases (7.4%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.29%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 1,712 daily infections, up from 1,402 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,301 cases, down from 1,385 the day before, and the Moscow region with 726 cases, down from 776.

The response center reported 820 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 809 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 179,243.

In the same 24 hours, 19,661 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 19,654 the day before, bringing the total to 6,092,818.