UrduPoint.com

Russia Records 19,744 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 02:03 PM

Russia Records 19,744 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia recorded 19,744 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 20,174 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,294,672, the federal response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Russia recorded 19,744 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 20,174 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,294,672, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 19,744 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,465 cases (7.4%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.27%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 2,469 daily infections, up from 2,376 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 1,137 cases, down from 1,834, and the Moscow region with 1,098 cases, up from 1,004.

The response center reported 778 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 793 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 198,996.

In the same 24 hours, 11,992 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 13,418 the day before, bringing the total to 6,540,674.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Osaka drops out of top five in WTA rankings

Osaka drops out of top five in WTA rankings

30 seconds ago
 Germany's DAX down as index grows from 30 to 40 fi ..

Germany's DAX down as index grows from 30 to 40 firms

31 seconds ago
 Putin Deeply Condoles With Relatives of Perm Unive ..

Putin Deeply Condoles With Relatives of Perm University Shooting Victims - Kreml ..

33 seconds ago
 Five power pilferers booked

Five power pilferers booked

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan's earns $195 million from IT services' ex ..

Pakistan's earns $195 million from IT services' export during July 2021

8 minutes ago
 Youth killed over property dispute

Youth killed over property dispute

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.