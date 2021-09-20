Russia Records 19,744 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia recorded 19,744 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 20,174 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,294,672, the federal response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Russia recorded 19,744 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 20,174 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,294,672, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 19,744 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,465 cases (7.4%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.27%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 2,469 daily infections, up from 2,376 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 1,137 cases, down from 1,834, and the Moscow region with 1,098 cases, up from 1,004.

The response center reported 778 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 793 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 198,996.

In the same 24 hours, 11,992 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 13,418 the day before, bringing the total to 6,540,674.