Russia Records 20,329 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) Russia registered 20,329 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 7,254,754, the Federal response center said Saturday.

The largest number of new cases was recorded in Moscow at 2,746; the second largest in St.

Petersburg at 1,781; and the third largest in the Moscow region at 915.

In the same period, 799 deaths of people with COVID-19� and 16,247 recoveries were recorded across the country.