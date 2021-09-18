UrduPoint.com

Russia Records 20,329 New Coronavirus Cases In Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 01:42 PM

Russia Records 20,329 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

Russia registered 20,329 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 7,254,754, the federal response center said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) Russia registered 20,329 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 7,254,754, the Federal response center said Saturday.

The largest number of new cases was recorded in Moscow at 2,746; the second largest in St.

Petersburg at 1,781; and the third largest in the Moscow region at 915.

In the same period, 799 deaths of people with COVID-19� and 16,247 recoveries were recorded across the country.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTI appointed Mohsin as VP Kohat Cantonment

PTI appointed Mohsin as VP Kohat Cantonment

2 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown programme

FESCO issues shutdown programme

3 minutes ago
 Front-runner in Japanese Ruling Party Leadership R ..

Front-runner in Japanese Ruling Party Leadership Race Thanks Prime Minister for ..

12 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed meets with President of Iraq&#03 ..

Mohamed bin Zayed meets with President of Iraq&#039;s Kurdistan Region during UK ..

14 minutes ago
 Polio drive kicks off in Sargodha

Polio drive kicks off in Sargodha

22 minutes ago
 Ten Melbourne Police Officers Injured in Clashes W ..

Ten Melbourne Police Officers Injured in Clashes With Anti-Lockdown Protesters - ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.