Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 01:44 PM

Russia Records 20,914 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 20,914 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 20,958 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,663,473, the federal response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Russia registered 20,914 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 20,958 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,663,473, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 20,914 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,704 cases (8.1%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.31%.

St. Petersburg has the highest number of new cases with 1,636 daily infections, up from 1,328 the day before.

It was followed by Moscow with 1,590 new cases, down from 2,006, and the Moscow region with 1,240 cases, up from 1,156.

The response center reported 799 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 805 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 172,909.

In the same 24 hours, 20,713 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 18,407 the day before, bringing the total to 5,939,037.

