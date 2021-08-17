Russia Records 20,958 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com

Russia registered 20,958 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 20,765 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,642,559, the federal response center said on Tuesday

Russia registered 20,958 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 20,765 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,642,559, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 20,958 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,710 cases (8.2%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.32%.

Moscow recorded 2,006 daily infections, up from 1,489 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,328 new cases, down from 1,383, and the Moscow region with 1,156 cases, down from 1,362.

The response center reported 805 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 806 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 172,110.

In the same 24 hours, 18,407 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 15,601 the day before, bringing the total to 5,918,324.

