UrduPoint.com

Russia Records 21,571 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 01:25 PM

Russia Records 21,571 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 21,571 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 21,378 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,512,859, the federal response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Russia registered 21,571 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 21,378 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,512,859, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 21,571 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,740 cases (8.1%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.33%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 2,076 daily infections, up from 1,639 cases the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,804 new cases, down from 1,811, and the Moscow region with 1,054 cases, down from 1,309.

The response center reported 799 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 792 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 167,241.

In the same 24 hours, 20,067 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 18,729 the day before, bringing the total to 5,808,777.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President, PM  reiterate commitment to safeguard ..

President, PM  reiterate commitment to safeguard minorities’ rights

10 minutes ago
 Temple reopening signifies importance govt attachi ..

Temple reopening signifies importance govt attaching to minorities' rights: Faw ..

6 minutes ago
 FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply during ..

FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Muharram

6 minutes ago
 Minorities enjoy equal rights: Shahbaz Gill

Minorities enjoy equal rights: Shahbaz Gill

6 minutes ago
 Woman manager behind Rs 750 m gold scam in Karachi ..

Woman manager behind Rs 750 m gold scam in Karachi: Police

19 minutes ago
 PM to launch agri projects in Bahawalpur to uplift ..

PM to launch agri projects in Bahawalpur to uplift farmers

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.