Russia Records 22,010 COVId-19 cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 22,010 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 23,508 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,334,195, the federal response center said on Tuesday

"Over the past day, 22,010 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,799 cases (8.2%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.35%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 1,952 daily infections, down from 3,330 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,910 cases, down from 1,914, and the Moscow region with 1,540 cases, down from 1,596.

The response center reported 788 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 785 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 160,925.

In the same 24 hours, 18,963 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 14,893 the day before, bringing the total to 5,659,746.

