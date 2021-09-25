Russia Records 22,041 New Cases of Coronavirus in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 22,041 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with cumulative total reaching 7,398,415, the federal response center said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) Russia registered 22,041 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with cumulative total reaching 7,398,415, the Federal response center said Saturday.

Moscow registered the largest number of new cases in this period with 3,211; St.

Petersburg the second largest with 1,907, Moscow region the third largest with 1,106.

In the same 24 hours, 16,325 recoveries from COVID-19 and 822 deaths of patients with COVID-19 were confirmed across the country.