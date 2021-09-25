Russia Records 22,041 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Past 24 Hours - Response Center
Sumaira FH 19 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 01:53 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) Russia registered 22,041 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with cumulative total reaching 7,398,415, the Federal response center said Saturday.
Moscow registered the largest number of new cases in this period with 3,211; St.
Petersburg the second largest with 1,907, Moscow region the third largest with 1,106.
In the same 24 hours, 16,325 recoveries from COVID-19 and 822 deaths of patients with COVID-19 were confirmed across the country.