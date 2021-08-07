UrduPoint.com

Russia Records 22,320 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 02:33 PM

Russia Records 22,320 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 22,320 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 22,660 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,424,884, the federal response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) Russia registered 22,320 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 22,660 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,424,884, the Federal response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 22,320 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,876 cases (8.4%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.35%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 2,235 daily infections, down from 2,583 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,904 cases, down from 1,909, and the Moscow region with 1,455 cases, up from 1,394.

The response center reported 793 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 792 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 164,094.

In the same 24 hours, 19,485 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 20,141 the day before, bringing the total to 5,739,838.

