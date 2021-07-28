Russia Records 22,420 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Russia registered 22,420 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 23,032 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,195,232, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 22,420 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,863 cases (8.3%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.36%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 2,445 daily infections, down from 2,623 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,918 cases, down from 1,923, and the Moscow region with 1,449 cases, down from 1,973.

The response center reported 798 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 779 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 156,178.

In the same 24 hours, 20,579 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 20,116 the day before, bringing the total to 5,547,529.