UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 22,420 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 01:44 PM

Russia Records 22,420 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 22,420 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 23,032 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,195,232, the federal response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Russia registered 22,420 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 23,032 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,195,232, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 22,420 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,863 cases (8.3%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.36%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 2,445 daily infections, down from 2,623 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,918 cases, down from 1,923, and the Moscow region with 1,449 cases, down from 1,973.

The response center reported 798 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 779 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 156,178.

In the same 24 hours, 20,579 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 20,116 the day before, bringing the total to 5,547,529.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

'Metaverse': the next internet revolution?

45 seconds ago

De-bunkering of MV Heng Tong 77 commenced: KPT

46 seconds ago

First phase of Allama Iqbal Industrial City under ..

49 seconds ago

Nissan sees return to annual profit after strong Q ..

51 seconds ago

Saudi FM assures Pakistan Saudi Arabia’s unflinc ..

27 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases tally crosses 4,000 cases for first ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.