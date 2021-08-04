Russia Records 22,589 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 22,589 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 22,010 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,356,784, the federal response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Russia registered 22,589 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 22,010 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,356,784, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 22,589 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,048 cases (9.1%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.36%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 2,502 daily infections, up from 1,952 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,906 cases, down from 1,910, and the Moscow region with 1,517 cases, down from 1,540.

The response center reported 790 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 788 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 161,715.

In the same 24 hours, 20,096 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 18,963 the day before, bringing the total to 5,679,842.