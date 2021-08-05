UrduPoint.com

Russia Records 23,120 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 23,120 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 22,589 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,379,904, the federal response center said on Thursday

"Over the past day, 23,120 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,017 cases (8.7%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.36%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 3,227 daily infections, up from 2,502 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,911 cases, up from 1,906, and the Moscow region with 1,287 cases, down from 1,517.

The response center reported 794 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 790 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 162,509.

In the same 24 hours, 20,370 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 20,096 the day before, bringing the total to 5,700,212.

