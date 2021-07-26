UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 23,239 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 01:39 PM

Russia Records 23,239 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 23,239 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 24,072 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,149,780, the federal response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Russia registered 23,239 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 24,072 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,149,780, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 23,239 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 2,137 cases (9.2%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.38%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 2,629 daily infections, down from 3,406 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,161 cases, down from 2,191, and St. Petersburg with 1,929 cases, down from 1,934. No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka autonomous region.

The response center reported 727 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 779 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 154,601.

In the same 24 hours, 16,200 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 18,678 the day before, bringing the total to 5,506,834.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army grants refuge, safe passage to 46 Af ..

17 minutes ago

New Zealand Agrees to Repatriate Woman With Allege ..

50 seconds ago

Incidence of Tuberculosis in Russia Decreases More ..

51 seconds ago

Cypriot President Anastasiades Refuses to Run for ..

53 seconds ago

Moldova's Parliamentary Majority Takes Recess Unti ..

55 seconds ago

Mountain biker Pidcock wins Britain's third gold o ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.