Russia Records 23,270 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 23,270 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 22,420 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,218,502, the federal response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Russia registered 23,270 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 22,420 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,218,502, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 23,270 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,136 cases (9.2%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.38%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 3,356 daily infections, up from 2,445 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,925 cases, up from 1,918, and the Moscow region with 1,325 cases, down from 1,449.

The response center reported 799 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 798 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 156,977.

In the same 24 hours, 20,834 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 20,579 the day before, bringing the total to 5,568,363.