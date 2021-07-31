UrduPoint.com

Russia Records 23,807 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 01:46 PM

Russia Records 23,807 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 23,807 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 23,564 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,265,873, the federal response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) Russia registered 23,807 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 23,564 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,265,873, the Federal response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 23,807 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,132 cases (9.0%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.38%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 3,514 daily infections, up from 3,481 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,915 cases, down from 1,916, and the Moscow region with 1,592 cases, up from 1,453.

The response center reported 792 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 794 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 158,563.

In the same 24 hours, 19,771 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 20,485 the day before, bringing the total to 5,608,619.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Court rejects FIA’s plea for further extension i ..

Court rejects FIA’s plea for further extension in MPA Chohan’s physical rema ..

1 minute ago
 Three research projects between UAE University and ..

Three research projects between UAE University and several Dutch universities in ..

9 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates anti-polio drive in multan

DC inaugurates anti-polio drive in multan

16 minutes ago
 Fawad condemns Modi govt for pressurizing Gibbs no ..

Fawad condemns Modi govt for pressurizing Gibbs not to participate in Kashmir Le ..

16 minutes ago
 Aged person drowned in canal in MUZAFFARGARH

Aged person drowned in canal in MUZAFFARGARH

16 minutes ago
 PHA to plant 50,000 saplings during Monsoon tree p ..

PHA to plant 50,000 saplings during Monsoon tree plantation drive

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.