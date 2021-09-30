Russia Records 23,888 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com

Thu 30th September 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Russia recorded 23,888 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 22,430 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,511,026, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

This is the highest single-day increase since July 25, when the country confirmed 24,072 new cases.

"Over the past day, 23,888 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,020 cases (8.5%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.32%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 3,998 daily infections, up from 3,004 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 2,077 cases, up from 1,933, and the Moscow region with 1,216 cases, down from 1,223.

The response center reported a new record of 867 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 857 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 207,255.

In the same 24 hours, 18,826 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 18,456 the day before, bringing the total to 6,672,767.

