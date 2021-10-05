UrduPoint.com

Russia Records 25,110 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 01:43 PM

Russia Records 25,110 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia recorded 25,110 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 25,781 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,637,427, the federal response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Russia recorded 25,110 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 25,781 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,637,427, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 25,110 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,110 cases (8.4%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.33%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 3,827 daily infections, down from 4,410 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 1,894 cases, down from 2,198, and the Moscow region with 1,788 cases, up from 1,733.

The response center reported a new record of 895 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 883 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 211,696.

In the same 24 hours, 18,568 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 14,526 the day before, bringing the total to 6,759,059.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saifullah brothers condole over demise of Iqbal Eb ..

Saifullah brothers condole over demise of Iqbal Ebrahim

1 minute ago
 Hong Kong shares close on positive note

Hong Kong shares close on positive note

2 minutes ago
 greek gov't projects 6.1 pct GDP growth this year, ..

Greek gov't projects 6.1 pct GDP growth this year, 4.5 pct in 2022

2 minutes ago
 HEC announces MS, PhD scholarships in top 100 QS r ..

HEC announces MS, PhD scholarships in top 100 QS ranked universities

2 minutes ago
 Australian researchers develop app to help stroke ..

Australian researchers develop app to help stroke victims

5 minutes ago
 Storms render 1,900 people homeless in eastern Uga ..

Storms render 1,900 people homeless in eastern Uganda

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.