Russia Records 25,116 New Covid-19 Cases in 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 25,116 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 5,933,115 cases, the federal response center said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) Russia registered 25,116 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 5,933,115 cases, the Federal response center said Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 787 deaths of patients with COVID-19 were recorded across the country and 21,437 recoveries.

St. Petersburg registered the highest number of deaths �105, Moscow the second highest with 102.

The capital has recorded the highest number of new cases � 4,561; the Moscow region the second highest with 2,541; St. Petersburg third highest with 1,957.