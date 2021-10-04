Russia Records 25,781 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Russia recorded 25,781 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 25,769 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,612,317, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 25,781 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,034 cases (7.9%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.34%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 4,410 daily infections, up from 4,294 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 2,198 cases, down from 2,463, and the Moscow region with 1,733 cases, up from 1,646.

The response center reported 883 deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 890 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 210,801.

In the same 24 hours, 14,526 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 15,391 the day before, bringing the total to 6,740,491.

