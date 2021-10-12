UrduPoint.com

Russia Records 28,190 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 01:48 PM

Russia Records 28,190 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia recorded 28,190 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 29,409 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,832,964, the federal response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Russia recorded 28,190 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 29,409 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,832,964, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 28,190 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,146 cases (7.6%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.36%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 4,699 daily infections, down from 5,002 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 2,158 cases, down from 2,931, and the Moscow region with 1,804 cases, down from 2,184.

The response center reported 973 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 957 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 218,345.

In the same 24 hours, 20,706 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 15,460 the day before, bringing the total to 6,894,285.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoF to participate in GITEX Technology Week 2021

MoF to participate in GITEX Technology Week 2021

7 minutes ago
 Austria's New Chancellor Vows to Continue Kurz's F ..

Austria's New Chancellor Vows to Continue Kurz's Foreign Policy

4 minutes ago
 Thailand registers 9,445 new COVID-19 cases, 84 ad ..

Thailand registers 9,445 new COVID-19 cases, 84 additional deaths

5 minutes ago
 UK govt botched initial Covid response: MPs' probe ..

UK govt botched initial Covid response: MPs' probe

5 minutes ago
 ChiNext Index closes lower Tuesday

ChiNext Index closes lower Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 Beijing sees more good air days in first nine mont ..

Beijing sees more good air days in first nine months

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.