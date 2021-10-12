Russia Records 28,190 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia recorded 28,190 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 29,409 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,832,964, the federal response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Russia recorded 28,190 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 29,409 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,832,964, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 28,190 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,146 cases (7.6%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.36%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 4,699 daily infections, down from 5,002 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 2,158 cases, down from 2,931, and the Moscow region with 1,804 cases, down from 2,184.

The response center reported 973 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 957 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 218,345.

In the same 24 hours, 20,706 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 15,460 the day before, bringing the total to 6,894,285.