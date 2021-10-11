UrduPoint.com

Russia Records 29,409 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 01:49 PM

Russia Records 29,409 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia recorded 29,409 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 28,647 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,804,774, the federal response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Russia recorded 29,409 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 28,647 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,804,774, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 29,409 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,608 cases (8.9%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase rose to 0.38%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 5,002 daily infections, up from 4,610 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 2,931 cases, up from 2,822, and the Moscow region with 2,184 cases, up from 2,026.

The response center reported 957 deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 962 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 217,372.

In the same 24 hours, 15,460 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 17,274 the day before, bringing the total to 6,873,579.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $81.56 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $81.56 a barrel Friday

7 minutes ago
 Over 90% of Malaysia's Adult Population Fully Vacc ..

Over 90% of Malaysia's Adult Population Fully Vaccinated - Authorities

3 minutes ago
 The Journey to X: vivo Lighting Up a New Path for ..

The Journey to X: vivo Lighting Up a New Path for Photography with ZEISS

16 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah announces public holiday to mark Pr ..

Ras Al Khaimah announces public holiday to mark Prophet&#039;s birthday

22 minutes ago
 One Demonstrator Dead, 20 Officers Injured at Rall ..

One Demonstrator Dead, 20 Officers Injured at Rally for Indigenous Rights in Chi ..

20 minutes ago
 EU to Discuss With Ukraine Possible Gas Supplies I ..

EU to Discuss With Ukraine Possible Gas Supplies Increase - Source

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.