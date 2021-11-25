Russia records 33,558 new daily COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 33,558 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 9,434,393, the official monitoring and response center said Thursday

MOSCOW, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) --:Russia confirmed 33,558 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 9,434,393, the official monitoring and response center said Thursday.

The nationwide death toll increased by 1,240 to 267,819, while the number of recoveries increased by 36,682 to 8,126,376.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,533 new cases, taking its total to 1,926,701.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said wednesday it was premature to discuss new anti-coronavirus restrictions in the upcoming winter holidays, adding that while cases in the country were decreasing, Russia could face new COVID-19 waves in the future.

Anna Popova, head of the country's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said Tuesday it was certainly too early to lift restrictions currently in place.