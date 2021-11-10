UrduPoint.com

Russia Records 38,058 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 02:01 PM

Russia Records 38,058 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 38,058 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 39,160 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,911,713, the federal response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Russia registered 38,058 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 39,160 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,911,713, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 38,058 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,207 cases (8.4%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.43%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 3,927 infections, down from 5,287 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 2,942 cases, up from 2,680, and the Moscow region with 2,649 cases, down from 2,818.

The response center reported a new record of 1,239 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 1,211 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 250,454.

In the same 24 hours, 34,565 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 32,036 the day before, bringing the total to 7,654,161.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

LHC directs to form committee to look into Wildlif ..

LHC directs to form committee to look into Wildlife law

12 minutes ago
 England Leads in All-Cause Mortality Among Old Pat ..

England Leads in All-Cause Mortality Among Old Patients in Western World - Int'l ..

1 minute ago
 Iran Guards say released seized Vietnamese tanker

Iran Guards say released seized Vietnamese tanker

1 minute ago
 RECAST - Austrian Interior Minister Asks EU to Hel ..

RECAST - Austrian Interior Minister Asks EU to Help Poland Protect External Bord ..

1 minute ago
 Most Asian markets down as inflation concerns retu ..

Most Asian markets down as inflation concerns return to the fore

1 minute ago
 EDB, NBF to offer credit guarantee and co-lending ..

EDB, NBF to offer credit guarantee and co-lending for SMEs in UAE

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.