Russia Records 39,400 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Mon 08th November 2021 | 01:58 PM

Russia registered 39,400 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 39,165 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,834,495, the federal response center said on Monday

"Over the past day, 39,400 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,422 cases (8.7%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.45%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 4,982 infections, up from 4,975 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by the Moscow region with 3,429 cases, up from 3,297, and St. Petersburg with 2,597 cases, up from 2,551.

The response center reported 1,190 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 1,179 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 248,004.

In the same 24 hours, 25,582 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 26,806 the day before, bringing the total to 7,587,560.

