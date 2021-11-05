Russia Records 40,735 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Russia registered 40,735 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 40,217 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,714,595, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 40,735 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,793 cases (9.3%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.47%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 6,407 infections, up from 6,305 the day before. The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 3,363 cases, up from 3,271, and the Moscow region with 2,835 cases, up from 2,732.

The response center reported 1,192 deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 1,195 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 244,447.

In the same 24 hours, 28,605 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 31,928 the day before, bringing the total to 7,505,971.

Russia's herd immunity against COVID-19 reached 48% compared to 46.8% a week ago, the center added.

As of Friday, 60,004,358 people in Russia received the first component of a coronavirus vaccine, while 57,256,745 are fully inoculated, the response center added.