Russia Records 40,759 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Russia registered 40,759 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 38,058 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,952,472, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 40,759 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,494 cases (8.6%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.46%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 6,240 infections, up from 3,927 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 3,230 cases, up from 2,942, and the Moscow region with 2,617 cases, down from 2,649.

The response center reported 1,237 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 1,239 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 251,691.

In the same 24 hours, 33,156 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 34,565 the day before, bringing the total to 7,687,317.

