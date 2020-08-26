Russia Records 4,676 COVID Cases in 24 Hours, Bringing Total to 970,865 - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Russia registered 4,676 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 970,865, the response center said Wednesday.

Of the latest cases, 26.8 percent o the infected showed no symptoms.

Moscow recorded 640 cases, St. Petersburg 181, the Moscow region 143.

Russia recorded 115 deaths in the last 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 16,683, and 6,403 recoveries, which brings the cumulative total to 786,150.