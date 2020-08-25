Russia Records 4,696 New COVID Cases in 24 Hours, Total Reaching 966,189 - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Russia recorded 4,696 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 966,189, the response center said Tuesday.

Moscow registered 681 new cases, St. Petersburg 179, the Moscow region 143. Chukotka registered no cases at all.

Russia has recorded 6,652 recoveries in the last 24 hours, which brings the total to 779,747, and 120 fatalities, bringing the total to 16,568.