UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 4,696 New COVID Cases In 24 Hours, Total Reaching 966,189 - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 01:01 PM

Russia Records 4,696 New COVID Cases in 24 Hours, Total Reaching 966,189 - Response Center

Russia recorded 4,696 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 966,189, the response center said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Russia recorded 4,696 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 966,189, the response center said Tuesday.

Moscow registered 681 new cases, St. Petersburg 179, the Moscow region 143. Chukotka registered no cases at all.

Russia has recorded 6,652 recoveries in the last 24 hours, which brings the total to 779,747, and 120 fatalities, bringing the total to 16,568.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazl agreed to run movemen ..

28 minutes ago

UK's AstraZeneca Begins Human Trial of COVID-19 Tr ..

27 minutes ago

PSRA fines school for violation

27 minutes ago

PHA planted 2.3 mln trees during two years

27 minutes ago

NCHD striving to empower people at grassroots leve ..

27 minutes ago

Auditor General of Pakistan to audit COVID related ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.