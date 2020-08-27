Russia Records 4,711 COVID Cases in 24 Hours, Bringing Total to 975,576 - Response Center

Russia recorded 4,711 COVID-19 cases in 24 Hours, which brings the cumulative total to 975,576, the coronavirus response center said Thursday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Russia recorded 4,711 COVID-19 cases in 24 Hours, which brings the cumulative total to 975,576, the coronavirus response center said Thursday.

Russia recorded 121 coronavirus fatality in the last 24 hours, which brings the total to 16,804, and 6,411, which brings the total to 792,561.