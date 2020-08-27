UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 4,711 COVID Cases In 24 Hours, Bringing Total To 975,576 - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

Russia Records 4,711 COVID Cases in 24 Hours, Bringing Total to 975,576 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Russia recorded 4,711 COVID-19 cases in 24 Hours, which brings the cumulative total to 975,576, the coronavirus response center said Thursday.

Of the latest cases, 23.6 percent of the patients showed no symptoms.

Russia recorded 121 coronavirus fatality in the last 24 hours, which brings the total to 16,804, and 6,411, which brings the total to 792,561.

