Russia Records 4,941 COVID Cases in 24 Hours, Bringing Total to 985,346 - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 12:56 PM

Russia has recorded 4,941 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 4,829 the day before, which brings the cumulative total to 985,346, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) Russia has recorded 4,941 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 4,829 the day before, which brings the cumulative total to 985,346, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

Over the past day, Moscow has registered 677 cases, St.

Petersburg 189, and the Moscow region 163.

In the same period, 111 deaths were recorded, up from 110 the day before, bringing the total to 17,025, and 5,917 recoveries, up from 5,905 the day before, bringing the total to 804,383.

