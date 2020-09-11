UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 5,504 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 01:04 PM

Russia Records 5,504 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 5,504 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,363 yesterday), which brings the cumulative total to 1,051,874, the country's coronavirus response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Russia has registered 5,504 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,363 yesterday), which brings the cumulative total to 1,051,874, the country's coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,504 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 1,240 (22.5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total count has reached 1,051,874.

Moscow recorded 698 cases, St. Petersburg registered 216 cases, and the Moscow region confirmed 175 new cases.

In the past 24 hours, Russia recorded 102 COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 18,365, and 5,734 recoveries, taking the total to 868,107.

According to the public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 39.9 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 209,000 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Int'l coach from UAE Sanaullah imparts month-long ..

2 minutes ago

Gang-Rape case: Shehbaz Sharif exposes PTI’s min ..

19 minutes ago

Belarus Submits to Russia Proposals on Transport C ..

2 minutes ago

UK Economy Continues to Recover for 3 Months in Ro ..

2 minutes ago

Euronext in talks to buy Milan stock exchange

2 minutes ago

California teen learns to drive while escaping wil ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.