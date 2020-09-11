Russia Records 5,504 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 5,504 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,363 yesterday), which brings the cumulative total to 1,051,874, the country's coronavirus response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Russia has registered 5,504 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,363 yesterday), which brings the cumulative total to 1,051,874, the country's coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,504 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 1,240 (22.5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total count has reached 1,051,874.

Moscow recorded 698 cases, St. Petersburg registered 216 cases, and the Moscow region confirmed 175 new cases.

In the past 24 hours, Russia recorded 102 COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 18,365, and 5,734 recoveries, taking the total to 868,107.

According to the public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 39.9 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 209,000 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.