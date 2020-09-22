Russia Records 6,215 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Russia has registered 6,215 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (6,196 yesterday), which brings the cumulative total to 1,115,810, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,215 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 1,559 (25.

1 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, specifying that the cumulative toll has reached 1,115,810.

Of all the newly detected cases, 980 were confirmed in Moscow, 211 in St. Petersburg and 181 in the Rostov region. No new cases were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

In the past 24 hours, Russia recorded 160 COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 19,649, and 5,976 recoveries, taking the total to 917,949.