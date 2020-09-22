UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 6,215 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 12:48 PM

Russia Records 6,215 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 6,215 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (6,196 yesterday), which brings the cumulative total to 1,115,810, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Russia has registered 6,215 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (6,196 yesterday), which brings the cumulative total to 1,115,810, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,215 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 1,559 (25.

1 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, specifying that the cumulative toll has reached 1,115,810.

Of all the newly detected cases, 980 were confirmed in Moscow, 211 in St. Petersburg and 181 in the Rostov region. No new cases were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

In the past 24 hours, Russia recorded 160 COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 19,649, and 5,976 recoveries, taking the total to 917,949.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Rostov St. Petersburg All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Akbar Ayub Khan takes charge of local government, ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan starts phase three trials of a vaccine ag ..

12 minutes ago

Bus Accident in Russia's Far East Leaves All 44 Pa ..

2 minutes ago

DC Hunza notifies closure of three schools due to ..

23 minutes ago

National polio immunization begins in Sukkur

23 minutes ago

Drilling Activity Showed Growth in August for Firs ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.