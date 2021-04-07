UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 8,294 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:13 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Russia has confirmed 8,294 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,606,162, the official monitoring and response center said Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll rose by 374 to 101,480 in the past day, while recoveries grew by 9,445 to 4,229,480.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,585 new cases, taking its total to 1,039,775.

More than 122.3 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

