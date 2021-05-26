UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 8,373 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 8,373 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 7,884 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,026,168, the federal response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Russia registered 8,373 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 7,884 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,026,168, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 8,373 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,014 cases (12.1 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.17 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,416 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 2,075 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St.

Petersburg with 839 new cases, down from 844 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 744 cases, up from 734 the day before.

No new cases were recorded in the Nenets autonomous region and the Chukotka autonomous region.

The response center reported 406 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 393 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 119,600.

In the same 24 hours, 9,135 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, up from 8,743 the previous day, bringing the total to 4,642,090.

